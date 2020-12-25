 
 

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'
Instagram
Music

The country singer reveals in an interview that she headed into a winter wonderland-decorated studio over the summer to lay down her vocals for the hit album.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country superstar Carrie Underwood has spent much of 2020 in the spirit of Christmas as she began working on her first holiday album at the start of the year.

The singer admits working on recording and promoting "My Gift" helped to take her mind off the coronavirus pandemic and the global shutdown - and she was glad for the festive distraction.

"I do feel like I've been living Christmas all year long," she said, revealing she headed into a winter wonderland-decorated studio over the summer to lay down her vocals.

"So I have been living in Christmas land all of 2020, which is a much better place than being in 2020 itself," Carrie laughed.

  See also...

And getting to record a new version of "Little Drummer Boy" with her five-year-old son Isaiah was a really special moment she will always treasure - because she didn't expect the session to go so well.

"I didn't know how it was gonna work," Carrie confessed. "I'd asked him if he wanted to be a part of the Christmas album, just come sing a song with me, and I was like, 'I don't know if he'll be able to, he might get frustrated, or you know, be bored... he's five!'"

"So I kind of warned everybody, 'I'm not sure what we're gonna get, but even if we don't get anything, and he doesn't feel like doing it, at least I got to bring my kid to work with me, he gets to see what I do, because really I don't think he has that much of an idea of what my job is... It was all that I could have hoped for and more. We did have a wonderful day in the studio..."

"He sings his heart, he doesn't know any other way... it was just so pure and joyful and I was honoured to get to be in the room with him while he did that."

You can share this post!

Candace Cameron Bure Defends Brother Kirk Against 'Vile Tweets' Over Caroling Protests

A$AP Rocky Joins Rihanna on Christmas in Her Native Barbados as They Get 'More Serious'
Related Posts
Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Carrie Underwood's Son Shows Off His Song With Mom to Classmates

Carrie Underwood Gets Cows From Husband Mike Fisher for Christmas

Carrie Underwood Gets Cows From Husband Mike Fisher for Christmas

Artist of the Week: Carrie Underwood

Artist of the Week: Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Grateful to Enjoy Family Life During Lockdown

Carrie Underwood Grateful to Enjoy Family Life During Lockdown

Most Read
Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'
Music

Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Performing Special Song 'Belleau Wood'

Twenty One Pilots Score Guinness World Record With 'Never-Ending' Music Video

Twenty One Pilots Score Guinness World Record With 'Never-Ending' Music Video

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

Lil Wayne Reacts to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad

Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Use on Fenty Ad

Selena, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads Among Honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2021 Grammys

Selena, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads Among Honorees for Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2021 Grammys

Lady Antebellum Explain Why It Took Them So Long to Change Their Name

Lady Antebellum Explain Why It Took Them So Long to Change Their Name

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Snoop Dogg Appears to Respond to Eminem's 'Zeus' Diss

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Kid Cudi Breaks Record on Billboard Chart With 'Man on the Moon III' Song

Kid Cudi Breaks Record on Billboard Chart With 'Man on the Moon III' Song

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense

Migos: Releasing New Album in 2020 Doesn't Make Sense

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'

Carrie Underwood in Christmas Spirit Throughout 2020 for 'My Gift'