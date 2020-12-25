 
 

'Die Hard' Stars Bruce Willis and Bonnie Bedelia Top 2020 Holiday Movie Couples Poll

20th Century Fox
Movie

The John McClane depicter and his onscreen wife are ranked first as the favorite movie couple this year in a new poll, beating onscreen couples in rom-com movies.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Die Hard" stars Bruce Willis and Bonnie Bedelia have topped a new poll to find the top holiday movie couples.

Over 2,000 film fans took part in Fandango's new survey for Vudu, and Bruce's John McClane and his estranged wife, Holly, have come out on top, beating "It's a Wonderful Life" pair James Stewart and Donna Reed.

"Die Hard" is not your traditional Christmas classic, but it has become a holiday favourite in recent years - and it appears fans love to watch the McClanes find love again during a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles highrise.

  See also...

"Throughout this challenging holiday season, many couples have faced hard times and feel that the sparks between Bruce & Bonnie in Die Hard ignite the ultimate big screen love affair," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis says. "In my opinion, Die Hard is the epic Christmas romance for our crazy, unpredictable times."

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet and Jack Black's friendship in "The Holiday" wraps up the top three, while their co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, also make the top 10 at 10.

The full top 10 is:

  1. Bonnie Bedelia & Bruce Willis ("Die Hard")
  2. Donna Reed & James Stewart ("It's a Wonderful Life")
  3. Kate Winslet & Jack Black ("The Holiday")
  4. Meg Ryan & Tom Hanks ("Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail")
  5. Meg Ryan & Billy Crystal ("When Harry Met Sally")
  6. Queen Latifah and LL Cool J ("Last Holiday")
  7. Martine McCutcheon & Hugh Grant ("Love, Actually")
  8. Monica Calhoun & Morris Chestnut ("The Best Man Holiday")
  9. Cate Blanchett & Rooney Mara ("Carol")
  10. Cameron Diaz & Jude Law ("The Holiday")

