 
 

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Spend Christmas 'Alone' Due to COVID-19 Diagnosis

'The Bachelorette' couple shares with their Instagram followers that unfortunately, they are unable to join their family on Christmas after testing positive for coronavirus.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Christmas is not so merry this year. The couple shared with their Instagram followers on Thursday, December 24 that they couldn't join their family on Christmas after testing positive for coronavirus.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum posted a picture of her looking unenthusiastic in a grey hoodie posing next to a Christmas tree. Jason, meanwhile, was behind her looking equally solemn. "Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year," Kaitlyn captioned the picture. "We have Covid."

She went on adding, "Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family." Kaitlyn then explained that they contracted the novel virus from one acquaintance of theirs, writing, "We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day."

"Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us," she continued, before sending well wishes to her followers. "Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall took to the comment section to send prayers for the couple. "Get well soon!" so he wrote. "The Bachelor" star Cassie Randolph chimed in, "Love you both! I hope you feel better quickly!!" Meanwhile, "DWTS" pro-dancer Daniella Karagach commented, "So sorry to hear that you guys. Stay safe."

Prior to this, Jason also shared that they would be spending Christmas by themselves on TikTok on Wednesday. "Just KB & I for Christmas and this is our card from our family to yours!" he wrote on the platform. "And please send all TV & Movie recos so I don't get suckered into doing this again, clearly I get way too into it."

Kaitlyn Bristowe in Tears While Discussing Criticism Over Her Appearance

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Welcome New Family Member Ahead of Christmas

New Couple Alert? Kaitlyn Bristowe Accepts Jason Tartick's Date Invitation During Flirty Exchange

This Is How Kaitlyn Bristowe's Family Cheers Her Up After Shawn Booth Split

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Nicki Minaj Retaliates to Trolls by Leaking Phone Numbers, Calls for Barbz to 'Have No Mercy'

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

