Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Finds Olivia Jade 'Red Table Talk' Interview 'Frustrating'

When appearing on 'Keep It' podcast, Adrienne Banfield-Norris does not hold back on her experience sitting down with the social media influencer about her parents' role in the college admissions scandal.

Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith's mother found it unpleasant to interview Olivia Jade on "Red Table Talk". More than two weeks after she sat down with Lori Loughlin's daughter for the Facebook Watch series to discuss her parents' involvement in the college bribery scandal, Adrienne Banfield-Norris admitted the discussion was "frustrating" for her.

The 67-year-old made the honest confession when appearing on the "Keep It" podcast. Of the experience, she said, "It was frustrating, but at the end of the day, I felt like people understood how I felt. There were some things about it that were a little frustrating. I felt like as a 21-year-old young adult, that she needed to be way more aware of what's going on in the world, and that was a little frustrating."

"I heard people make comments, like, 'Well, kids don't watch the news.' Please," she continued explaining. "The news on TV is not the only place where you understand what's going on with the world and if you think that then you're old! Because young people are not relying on the news. My generation is not relying on the news. I'm on my phone, on social media all the time."

Adrienne went on to suggest that Olivia needs to broaden her knowledge of the world. "There's just a lot of education she needs to do for herself," she stressed. "But I understand that that's the world they're in. Her life experiences have not put her in the space where she needs to be concerned about those kinds of things, really. I don't really know how to address that because it is about how you're raised and what you're exposed to."

Adrienne, Jada and Willow Smith welcomed Olivia as their guest for the Tuesday, December 8 episode of "Red Table Talk". In the beginning, Adrienne was against the interview as she explained, "I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story. I feel like here we are, [a] white woman coming to Black women for support when we don't get the same from them. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."

During the interview, Adrienne voiced her frustration over white privilege to Olivia. "I'm exhausted with everything we have to deal with as a community and I just don't have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements or you're not in school right now," she told the social media influencer.

"Because, at the end of the day, you're going to be okay, your parents are going to go in and they're gonna do their 60 days and they're gonna pay their fine and you guys will go on and be okay and live your life," she added. "And there's so many of us that it's not going to be that situation. It just makes it very difficult right now for me to care in this atmosphere we are in right now."