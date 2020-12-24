Gucci Mane Announces Arrival of First Child With Wife Keyshia Ka'oir

Instagram Celebrity

More than a month after revealing that he and his wife of three years are expecting a baby boy, the 'Lemonade' rapper discloses that the two of them have welcomed the child they named Ice Davis.

AceShowbiz - Gucci Mane has become father for the second time at the age of 40. More than a month after sharing with the public that he and his wife of three years Keyshia Ka'oir were expecting a baby boy, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced the birth of their first child together.

On Wednesday, December 23, the "Lemonade" MC shared via Instagram a photo from his wife's blue-themed maternity photoshoot. Along with it, he declared, "My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy." He went on to spill on the name they picked, "his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he's here!!!!!!!"

Also making use of maternity photoshoot for the baby arrival post was Keyshia. Along with two pictures from the shoot, the 35-year-old model noted, "He's here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord." In the same caption, she also swooned over her newborn as writing, "OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT."

Less than a week earlier, Gucci has expressed his excitement over the impending arrival of his boy. Treating his fans to a sonogram post on the photo-sharing site, he wrote, "Wow my son bout to look just like me." At the end of the note, he added an icy-blue face emoji, seemingly hinting at the name he and his wife chose for their child.

Gucci and Keyshia announced that they were expecting their first child together in August. At the time, the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper posted on Instagram a photo of Keyshia flaunting her bump in black lingerie. In accompaniment of the sexy snap, he simply wrote, "My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir."

Months later, the two of them offered a peek at their gender reveal party. For the special occasion, he wore an-all blue suit, whereas his wife stunned in a sheer dress covered in blue feathers. In their individual posts, they wrote, "We got a lil baby boy on the way" and "It's a Boy" respectively.

Ice Davis is Gucci's second son. He shared a 12-year-old son, Keitheon Davis, with his ex Sheena Evans. The newborn is also not Keyshia's first child. She is already a mother to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.