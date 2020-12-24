 
 

Gucci Mane Announces Arrival of First Child With Wife Keyshia Ka'oir

Gucci Mane Announces Arrival of First Child With Wife Keyshia Ka'oir
Instagram
Celebrity

More than a month after revealing that he and his wife of three years are expecting a baby boy, the 'Lemonade' rapper discloses that the two of them have welcomed the child they named Ice Davis.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gucci Mane has become father for the second time at the age of 40. More than a month after sharing with the public that he and his wife of three years Keyshia Ka'oir were expecting a baby boy, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced the birth of their first child together.

On Wednesday, December 23, the "Lemonade" MC shared via Instagram a photo from his wife's blue-themed maternity photoshoot. Along with it, he declared, "My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy." He went on to spill on the name they picked, "his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he's here!!!!!!!"

Also making use of maternity photoshoot for the baby arrival post was Keyshia. Along with two pictures from the shoot, the 35-year-old model noted, "He's here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord." In the same caption, she also swooned over her newborn as writing, "OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT."

Less than a week earlier, Gucci has expressed his excitement over the impending arrival of his boy. Treating his fans to a sonogram post on the photo-sharing site, he wrote, "Wow my son bout to look just like me." At the end of the note, he added an icy-blue face emoji, seemingly hinting at the name he and his wife chose for their child.

  See also...

Gucci and Keyshia announced that they were expecting their first child together in August. At the time, the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper posted on Instagram a photo of Keyshia flaunting her bump in black lingerie. In accompaniment of the sexy snap, he simply wrote, "My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir."

Months later, the two of them offered a peek at their gender reveal party. For the special occasion, he wore an-all blue suit, whereas his wife stunned in a sheer dress covered in blue feathers. In their individual posts, they wrote, "We got a lil baby boy on the way" and "It's a Boy" respectively.

Ice Davis is Gucci's second son. He shared a 12-year-old son, Keitheon Davis, with his ex Sheena Evans. The newborn is also not Keyshia's first child. She is already a mother to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

You can share this post!

Pete Davidson Calls Cazzie David's Essay Detailing Their Breakup 'Really Funny Book'
Related Posts
Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane and Jeezy Face Off in Next Verzuz Battle

Gucci Mane and Jeezy Face Off in Next Verzuz Battle

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Expecting Baby Boy

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Expecting Baby Boy

Gucci Mane Sued Over Deadly Club Shooting in South Carolina

Gucci Mane Sued Over Deadly Club Shooting in South Carolina

Most Read
Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments
Celebrity

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover