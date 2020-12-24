 
 

Questlove, Q-Tip and More Mourn Death of Whodini Co-Founder John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher

Questlove, Q-Tip and More Mourn Death of Whodini Co-Founder John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher
WENN/Ivan Nikolov/PNP
Celebrity

The passing of the 'Freaks Come Out At Night' rapper at the age of 56 has been confirmed by his hip-hop group mate Grand Master Dee, but no detail has been shared on the cause of his death.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The hip-hop world has just lost one of its legend. John Fletcher, who was known as Ecstasy from the pioneering group Whodini, has passed away at the age of 56, and many in the rap community, including Questlove and Q-Tip, have since expressed their heartbreak over his unexpected death online.

Questlove was the first to bring the sad news to public attention. Through an Instagram tribute he posted on Wednesday, December 23, the drummer of The Roots mourned the loss. "One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini. This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man," he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo.

Soon after, Whodini's turntable artist Grand Master Dee confirmed Ecstasy's passing to Variety. It was not explained, however, what have caused the legendary rapper's death. Yet, it did not stop fellow hip-hop stars to pay their tributes with Q-Tip tweeting, "RIP to Ecstasy from Whodini. one of the most under appreciated voices in hip hop. Too many hits! Condolences to his fam."

Q-Tip's Twitter Post

Q-Tip sent condolences to John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher's family.

Jermaine Dupri also turned to Twitter to express his grief. "My God, this one hurts me so bad,I can't even believe I'm posting this,Ex you know I love you," the 48-year-old rapper/record producer wrote. "thank you for every word,every conversation every good time,may your soul Rest In Power #whodini."

Jermaine Dupri's Twitter Post

Jermaine Dupri shared his heartbreak over death of John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher.

  See also...

Chuck D of Public Enemy used his tribute to share the memory he has of the late icon. "1987 I entered the @Defjam tour w PE. I tended to be nervous looking at 15000 fans in front of me every night. There were 2 MCS that directly mentored my calm that summer," he recalled. "1 was @RealDougEFresh the other was Ecstacy of Whodini. Always there to reassure w advice tips #RestInBeats."

Chuck D's Twitter Post

Chuck D recalled memory he has of John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher.

Another hip-hop star LL Cool J used Instagram to mourn the loss. "I can't believe you're gone," he bemoaned. One of the most important people in this culture to me. My friend. Exstasy rest in power #whodini."

DJ Premier, in the meantime, put out a throwback clip of Ecstasy performing in a tweet that read, "A TREMENDOUS LOSS OF OUR HEROES...NO ONE DID IT LIKE THIS...THE VOICE, THE ZORRO STYLE HAT, THE ICONIC HIP HOP THAT WHODINI BRINGS TO HIP HOP...[R.I.P. Ecstasy]Folded handsCrown SALUTE JALIL AND GRANDMASTER DEE… LOVE TO THE FLETCHER FAMILY..."

DJ Premier's Twitter Post

DJ Premier paid tribute to John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher of Whodini.

Ecstasy was the founding member of Whodini. Together with Dee and Jalil Hutchins, he released a number of hit songs, including "Freaks Come Out at Night," "One Love" and "Five Minutes of Funk", in the mid-1980s. His group's Hot 100 hit, "Friends", has been sampled by the likes of Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Tupac Shakur, Nas and Nipsey Hussle.

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Flashes Giant Ring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a Redhead in Family Christmas Card
Related Posts
Questlove Launches Search for Kind Woman Who Gifted Him Turntable and Records When He Was Kid

Questlove Launches Search for Kind Woman Who Gifted Him Turntable and Records When He Was Kid

Questlove Severs Ties With His Company CEO Following Misconduct Allegations

Questlove Severs Ties With His Company CEO Following Misconduct Allegations

Prince Estate Teams Up With Questlove for Orchestral Tour

Prince Estate Teams Up With Questlove for Orchestral Tour

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab