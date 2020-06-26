 
 

Questlove Severs Ties With His Company CEO Following Misconduct Allegations

Questlove Severs Ties With His Company CEO Following Misconduct Allegations
WENN
Celebrity

The Roots drummer stands with 'the brave women who came forward' and calls Abiola Oke's resignation 'long overdue' amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Questlove has welcomed the resignation of Abiola Oke, the CEO and publisher of his OkayPlayer media platform, following allegations of workplace misconduct made by black female employees.

The Roots musician co-founded Okayplayer in 1987 before it became a hip-hop and alternative music news site and spawned a spin-off site, OkayAfrica, focused on music and news from the continent.

The organisation has been hit by scandal this week after several women who worked at both sites shared an open letter calling for Oke's firing, accusing him of presiding over a workplace environment that left them subject to "targeting and sabotage, slander, verbal abuse, inappropriate behavior, gaslighting," and other alleged abuses.

Announcing his resignation on Instagram, Questlove shared a company statement severing ties with the executive and added, "More announcements coming up. This was long overdue."

The statement reads, "Effective immediately, we have severed all ties and accepted the resignation of Abiola Oke as CEO and Publisher of Okayplayer and OkayAfrica. We take the allegations that have surfaced very seriously, and we stand with the brave women who came forward."

It goes on to pledge to engage an outside adviser to review the organisation's past and present policies.

In their letter, shared on Twitter by signatory Ivie Ani, the women wrote, "From 2015 to 2020, several Black Women working across Okayplayer and OkayAfrica were subject to a lack of support and resources, below market salaries, inadequate leadership, targeting and sabotage, slander, verbal abuse, inappropriate behavior, gaslighting, lack of empathy, manipulation, rationalizing poor or unethical conduct and wrongful termination."

They went on to demand his removal as CEO, the appointment of a more diverse board, and workers to join a key investor pool.

You can share this post!

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

Emma Roberts Pregnant With Garrett Hedlund's Baby
Related Posts
Prince Estate Teams Up With Questlove for Orchestral Tour

Prince Estate Teams Up With Questlove for Orchestral Tour

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram