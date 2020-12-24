Dan Levy Thought He Got 'Punk'd' When He's Announced Big Winner at 2020 Emmys

Instagram TV

The Canadian actor recalls his reaction to his record-breaking victories at the first-ever virtual Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this year for his role on 'Schitt's Creek'.

AceShowbiz - "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy was convinced the show's Emmy Awards success was all part of an elaborate prank because the whole virtual ceremony felt so "surreal."

The sixth and final season of the comedy scooped nine top accolades at the 2020 event, with the star making history as the first person to win for comedy writing, directing, acting, and producing in the same year.

However, Levy insists to everyone involved in the programme, the prizes were "like a dream" as they all watched the ceremony unfold in an outdoor tent in Toronto, Canada, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told The Guardian newspaper, "The whole situation was surreal. For the Emmys, we were in a tent in Toronto. It really did feel like this kind of surreal dream. You're watching a screen in a tent and suddenly you're winning, and then you're talking to a camera in a tent."

"You don't see an audience, there's absolutely no sense of it being an award ceremony. At the end I was talking to (co-star) Catherine O'Hara, and she was like, 'I just feel like someone's going to pop out of the bushes and say this is an episode of Punk'd.' It really felt like one of those setups, like, 'Let's put them all in a tent and fake a bunch of Emmys.' "

Besides breaking record for taking multiple coveted awards at the Primetime Emmys, Dan Levy also won Best Comedic Performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for his role on the critically-lauded TV series.