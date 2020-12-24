 
 

Kid Cudi Breaks Record on Billboard Chart With 'Man on the Moon III' Song

The 'Day 'n' Nite' hitmaker makes history as he's climbing Billboard music chart with the opening song of the final installment of his 'Man on the Moon' album series.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi has scored a new U.S. chart record with a 37-second song.

"Beautiful Trip", the opening song of his new album "Man on the Moon III: The Chosen", has become the shortest song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track sneaks into the countdown at number 100, beating the previous record of 45 seconds, held by Japanese comedian Piko-Taro's "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)".

Meanwhile, "Man on the Moon III: The Chosen" is at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, one place behind Taylor Swift's "Evermore".

A follow up to his albums "Man on the Moon: The End of Day" (2009) and "Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager" (2010), "The Chosen One" came four years after Kid Cudi's sixth studio effort "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'".

Back in 2016, the rapper initially said he was unsure about doing another "Man on the Moon" album.

But in a new interview recently, he said he was able to deliver the long-overdue project because "the whole flow of my life is like so in tune with like everything that I want it to be." He told Apple Music host Zane Lowe, "Everything's in place. And I'm happy, you know?"

"I truly believe that my heart is in the light and that's who I am," he went on. "As long as I keep focus on the mission, write music that helps kids, pushing myself to make new experiences and try new things and be a better artist and a better man in their life, whether it's to my girlfriend or to my baby mom or to my mother or to my sister - [I'm] just trying to be better."

