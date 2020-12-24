 
 

Simon Cowell to Make First TV Appearance on 'The X Factor Israel' After Bike Accident

WENN
The music mogul and TV producer is ready to return to work as he's booked as a judge on the Israeli version of 'The X Factor', four months after his serious injuries.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell is back in action after spending months recovering from back surgery - he has signed on to judge the Israeli version of "The X Factor".

The music mogul, who pulled out of his TV talent shows in the U.K. and U.S. earlier this year after suffering severe injuries in an electric bike accident, will be one of the judges on the fourth season of "The X Factor" in Israel, which has just begun production.

It will mark the first time Simon will judge a show he created outside the U.K. and U.S.

"Over the years, The X Factor format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can't wait to see what Israel have to offer (sic)," he says in a statement.

The previous judges on The X Factor Israel, which is hosted by supermodel Bar Refaeli, have included rapper Subliminal and singers Ivri Lider and Shiri Maimon.

The TV star was injured in the life-threatening accident in August this year. He broke his back in three places - and came within about an inch of severing his spinal cord and facing possible paralysis - while test-riding his new high-powered e-bike with his young son.

He rested at his Malibu, California home alongside girlfriend Lauren Silverman and the little boy during his recovery. He reportedly underwent daily physiotherapy sessions.

He was forced to pull out of the most recent seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Britain's Got Talent". Kelly Clarkson later took over his "AGT" seat alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

