Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Fellow rockers like the KISS star and the Twisted Sister member have taken to social media to offer supports and prayers for the Mountain guitarist who's fighting for his life.

Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gene Simmons and Dee Snider are among the rock stars offering up prayers for Mountain star Leslie West as he fights for his life in Florida.

The guitar great's brother, Larry West Weinstein, took to Facebook on Monday (21Dec20) to reveal Leslie was near death after his heart stopped, and that he was put on a ventilator.

"I am asking for all your prayers," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "(Leslie's wife) Jenni is by his side in Florida but it's not looking good. Thanks Jenni, he wouldn't have made it this far without you."

It appears West is still alive, and now his friends and fans from the rock world have taken to social media to offer up their support and prayers for the Mountain co-founder.

Snider, who has been in contact with the family, tweets, "The final hours on this earth for the amazing Leslie West of MOUNTAIN. His voice and guitar will be silenced but his music will live forever. I am heartbroken. Prayers for him and his amazing wife, his rock, Jenni who is with him now. @lwestmountain."

"He has not left us yet. He is on his deathbed. Send some love and prayers his way for a safe journey to the other side..."

Snider also added a tribute, writing, "Leslie West and MOUNTAIN are one of the founding fathers of heavy metal. His explosive, powerful guitar playing and seering (sic) solos helped define the genre."

"Attending guitarists gatherings with Leslie I saw ALL guitarists bow down before him (yes even @eddievanhalen)... And his influence on HIP HOP (You heard me!) is undeniable. His song Long Read has been sampled on over 750 hip hop tracks including Jay-Z 99 Problems. What an incredible force @lwestmountain was (sic)!"

KISS star Simmons adds, "The great Leslie West!!! Our prayers are with you...," while bandmate Paul Stanley writes, "LESLIE WEST! The great MOUNTAIN is in need of our prayers. This gentle man and guitar hero needs all our positive energy, love and good thoughts now."

Born Leslie Weinstein, West first gained worldwide recognition in 1969 as the guitarist and singer in Mountain. His "Mississippi Queen" track is considered the tune that inspired heavy metal.

He was also a big part The Who's classic album "Who's Next", joining the band in the studio and striking up a friendship with Pete Townshend.