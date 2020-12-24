 
 

Brantley Gilbert Transformed Garage Into His 'Man Cave' During Covid-19 Lockdown

The 'Hard Days' singer reveals he worked on his long overdue garage renovation project, turning the space into his 'man cave' during the Covid-19 shutdown.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country star Brantley Gilbert has used the coronavirus shutdown to finally bring to life his dreams for the perfect "man cave."

The "Hard Days" singer had long been forced to put off his garage renovation plans due to his busy touring and recording schedule, but when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of live music venues in March (20), he decided it was the ideal opportunity to get to work on another passion project at home.

"It's been a long process and it's evolved a lot," he told People magazine. "I'm a little bit OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), and I like to be very organised, so I really just wanted a place of my own where I knew where everything was and I'm out of my wife's hair."

With the help of his close friends, Gilbert transformed the garage into an open-concept space with black and silver tones, with a checkerboard floor pattern displaying his collection of motorcycles, dirt bikes, and trucks, as well as bunk beds for pals to eventually stay over.

"Up here, it's biker, hot rod racing," he smiled. "It's a man cave-slash-showroom-slash-anything you can think of."

Gilbert, who shares two young children with his wife Amber, hopes the room will become a big hang-out spot once it's safe to have friends and family over again, but for now, he's enjoying relaxing in his own space, watching his favourite college football team, the Georgia Bulldogs - which has even inspired a nickname for the area.

"I thought the Dawg House was a cool name, but also some of the guys will say, 'Well, if you do screw up and get kicked out of the house for a minute...,'" the musician quipped. "In the South, we call that, 'Getting put in the dog house,' so now there is an actual Dawg House where they can come stay."

