21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

The 'Bank Account' spitter and the 'B***h from da Souf' raptress are reported to be romantically linked after they appear to be vacationing together, two months after he revealed that he's happily in a relationship.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage and Mulatto may be the newest hot hip-hop couple. The two rappers have sparked a speculation that they are dating after their social media posts hinted that they were possibly together in Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday, December 22, the London-born star shared on his Instagram account a video of himself dancing to "Swag Surfin" against a tropical backdrop. He was also seen posing near an outdoor pool while flexing some money. "don't play wit himmmmmmmm!!!!" he wrote in the caption and tagged Miami, Florida as the location.

Meanwhile, Mulatto took to her own feed to post pictures of her posing on the street of Old San Juan in Puerto Rico. Looking stylish in a striped Chanel top with a matching mini skirt, she completed her look with a Chanel hand bag, slippers from the same brand as well as a pair of blue sunglasses. "BIG CAKE LIKE ITS MY BDAY AYE," she captioned it.

Mulatto also shared on her Instagram Stories a picture of the beautiful view of her resort. Meanwhile, one of 21 Savage's close associates posted a video to show a wider view of the resort where he was at. "Travel First Class Too Switch The Forecast," he bragged on the clip.

Upon close inspection, fans noticed that the places where 21 Savage and Mulatto were at looked similar, leading them to speculate that he might not tell the truth about his whereabouts. Fans believe the two are currently vacationing together in Puerto Rico to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

21 Savage and Mulatto have yet to address the dating speculation. Just over two months ago, the "Bank Account" spitter revealed he was happily in a relationship with an unnamed woman. "Do I miss her? Ah, hell nah," he said in October when asked if he ever thought about his ex Amber Rose after they broke up in 2018.

"I'm happily in love. I got a family. I'm good," he went on share about his love life. He refused to reveal the identity of his girlfriend though, saying, "I can't really tell you all that. You can't let 'em know everything!... I'm happily in love. I'm married. I'm happy."

