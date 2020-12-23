Dave Prowse's Daughter Shares Pictures From Funeral With Darth Vader Floral Arrangement

Instagram Celebrity

The iconic 'Star Wars' actor has been laid to rest at a small funeral, nearly a month after he passed away at the age of 85 following a battle with coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - "Star Wars" legend Dave Prowse was laid to rest on Monday (21Dec20), at a small funeral complete with a Darth Vader-themed floral arrangement.

The former champion weightlifter, who played the villain in the first "Star Wars" trilogy, passed away aged 85 following a short illness last month (Nov20).

On Monday, his daughter Rachel took to Instagram to share some images from her dad's funeral, including an arrangement of black roses that was styled to look like the famous Darth Vader mask.

Other flowers included the word "Dad" spelt out in white roses, while another featured a green cross symbol in a square of white flowers - a reference to Dave starring as the Green Cross Code man in an advert in the 1970s.

"So today we said goodbye to dad. It was a very small gathering of family and close friends," Rachel wrote alongside her post on Instagram. "Covid restrictions meant there was no wake but we hope to celebrate his life later next year if and when some semblance of 'normality' has returned. There is so much to say but the fact that we love you dad and we miss you will suffice."

She concluded her post with the hashtags "#dad #daveprowse #darthvader #greencrosscodeman."

According to Rachel, Dave Prowse died of coronavirus and the family couldn't be with him in his final moments. "It's horrible to have not got to see him on the ward and say goodbye, it makes it even harder," she said.