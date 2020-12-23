KJ Apa Reveals Strict Rules on 'Riverdale' Set for Safe Kissing Scenes Amid Pandemic

The CW TV

The Archie Andrews depicter shares the protocol implemented for the cast members on the set of his TV show for every kissing scenes to make sure it's sure amid the Covid-19 crisis.

AceShowbiz - The stars of "Riverdale" are taking no chances when it comes to filming kissing scenes amid the COVID-19 pandemic - the actors must rinse their mouths for a full minute before each take.

Actor KJ Apa has been filming season five of The CW series in Canada since production resumed in October (20), following a coronavirus-related shutdown in September, and there are extra safety precautions in place when the castmembers have to lock lips onscreen.

"They have us come to set a little early," he tells America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan", "and we have to rinse our mouths for one minute. There's a guy standing there with a timer, counting down 60 seconds, and we have to rinse our mouths out for 60 seconds before the scene, before every take..."

"It's Listerine," KJ adds, naming the mouthwash brand, and explaining that the routine "kills all the germs in your mouth."

He's not entirely convinced the extreme measures are really keeping him and his pals protected at work, though.

"In my mind, I'm like, by the time you've got your tongue in someone's mouth, I'm not sure it even matters to be honest," he shares.

But he admits life on set is a little sweeter thanks to the special safeguards.

"I mean, everyone's got great breath," he laughs.

While the "Riverdale" cast were required to rinse their mouths before every kissing scenes, it's another story with the "EastEnders" production. Bosses at the British soap reportedly called on the real-life partners of the show's biggest stars to join the cast and help overcome social distancing regulations. They were enlisted as body doubles for intimate scenes amid the pandemic.