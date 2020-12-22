 
 

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' star admits she's a little bummed that her boyfriend didn't ask her to join him and his family in Florida this holiday season, though she already has her own plan to visit her grandmother.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has had her fair share of disappointment in her romantic relationship with Common. When talking about her plans for the holidays, the "Girls Trip" star admitted she was hoping the "Come Close" rapper would invite her to spend it with his family although she would have to turn it down.

The 41-year-old made the confession during her interview with PEOPLE. "I was looking at him sideways for a second, because he's like, 'Yeah, I want to go to Florida. I'm going to go see my mom and my grandma.' And so I'm waiting for him to say, 'Do you want to go?' But I know I'm not going," she recalled. "I'm waiting for him to ask me so I can say, 'No.' He never asked."

"So a day goes by and he's like, 'Yeah. So I'm leaving on this day.' Hold on. What?... And I was like, 'Oh, you're leaving on that day, huh?' He was like, 'Yeah. I said so,' " the funny woman went on recounting. "So I'm just, 'You're just going to leave?' He was like, 'Yeah. Tiff, I would have asked if...' He could just read my face, this was on the FaceTime."

  See also...

The "Like a Boss" star continued elaborating, "He says to me, 'Tiff, I would have asked you, but you've been talking about how you want to spend more time with your grandma.' I was like, 'I know, but you should've asked me anyways so I could just turn you down!' " She then quipped, "I'm pretty easy to read. I mean, you can see it on my face."

During the interview, Tiffany divulged that she and Common were not together every day. "We're not up under each other every day anyways," she spilled. "He's recording his album right now, I'm working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren't together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week."

Instead of finding it challenging, the "Night School" actress favored being apart from her boyfriend. "That's kind of how I like it, because I need space," she explained. "I like to be able to create whatever I'm trying to create, and if I'm with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That's also what I like about him. He's like, 'If you need to go, you can go. I'm not trying to hold you back.' "

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of the 2019 movie "The Kitchen". Although their friendship did not turn romantic at first, the twosome became an item during the coronavirus lockdown. She confirmed their romance in the August episode of Steve-O's "Wild Ride" podcast.

You can share this post!

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Related Posts
Grammy Boss Apologizes to Tiffany Haddish Over 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host Pre-Show Event

Grammy Boss Apologizes to Tiffany Haddish Over 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host Pre-Show Event

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Tiffany Haddish Rejected 'Disrespectful' Offer to Host 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

Tiffany Haddish Takes Credit for Boyfriend Common's Stunning Abs

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

Lily Allen Used to Find It Hard to Masturbate

Lily Allen Used to Find It Hard to Masturbate