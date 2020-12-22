Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' star admits she's a little bummed that her boyfriend didn't ask her to join him and his family in Florida this holiday season, though she already has her own plan to visit her grandmother.

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has had her fair share of disappointment in her romantic relationship with Common. When talking about her plans for the holidays, the "Girls Trip" star admitted she was hoping the "Come Close" rapper would invite her to spend it with his family although she would have to turn it down.

The 41-year-old made the confession during her interview with PEOPLE. "I was looking at him sideways for a second, because he's like, 'Yeah, I want to go to Florida. I'm going to go see my mom and my grandma.' And so I'm waiting for him to say, 'Do you want to go?' But I know I'm not going," she recalled. "I'm waiting for him to ask me so I can say, 'No.' He never asked."

"So a day goes by and he's like, 'Yeah. So I'm leaving on this day.' Hold on. What?... And I was like, 'Oh, you're leaving on that day, huh?' He was like, 'Yeah. I said so,' " the funny woman went on recounting. "So I'm just, 'You're just going to leave?' He was like, 'Yeah. Tiff, I would have asked if...' He could just read my face, this was on the FaceTime."

The "Like a Boss" star continued elaborating, "He says to me, 'Tiff, I would have asked you, but you've been talking about how you want to spend more time with your grandma.' I was like, 'I know, but you should've asked me anyways so I could just turn you down!' " She then quipped, "I'm pretty easy to read. I mean, you can see it on my face."

During the interview, Tiffany divulged that she and Common were not together every day. "We're not up under each other every day anyways," she spilled. "He's recording his album right now, I'm working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren't together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week."

Instead of finding it challenging, the "Night School" actress favored being apart from her boyfriend. "That's kind of how I like it, because I need space," she explained. "I like to be able to create whatever I'm trying to create, and if I'm with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That's also what I like about him. He's like, 'If you need to go, you can go. I'm not trying to hold you back.' "

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of the 2019 movie "The Kitchen". Although their friendship did not turn romantic at first, the twosome became an item during the coronavirus lockdown. She confirmed their romance in the August episode of Steve-O's "Wild Ride" podcast.