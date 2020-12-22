Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Instagram Music

On the day the promo for the new single is released, the 'Daisies' singer and the 'New Girl' star get together on Instagram to exchange stories about being mistaken for the other.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Zooey Deschanel has been abducted by aliens in Katy Perry's new music video.

The singer has recruited her celebrity lookalike to join her in the promo for "Not the End of the World", which dropped on Monday, December 21.

In the fun footage, Perry is shown taking her baby girl for a walk in the park, where she crosses paths with Deschanel - prompting extra terrestrials searching for the new mum to accidentally nab the "New Girl" star instead.

Deschanel desperately tries to convince the aliens she is not actually Perry, before giving up and playing along, dressing up in a variety of the pop star's famed costumes and wigs, including her whipped cream bra from the California Gurls visual, as she learns the other-worldly visitors had actually saved her from their plan to destroy Earth.

The actress eventually manages to save the planet - by pulling the plug on their Internet - and celebrates by performing "Not The End of the World" for Perry's alien fans.

The stars teamed up to discuss the fun project on Instagram on launch day, as they exchanged stories about being mistaken for the other.

"For so long, we've had this funny friendship, because obviously people think we look alike," Perry said, as Deschanel exclaimed, "I've had full conversations with people where they think I was you!"

However, Perry then confessed to once pretending to be the Elf actress to enjoy the celebrity perks of life in Los Angeles.

"When I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot, and I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, and no clout," she shared. "I had nothing. Sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club."

The news wasn't a complete surprise to Deschanel, who replied, "Well, I know this. People would say, 'I saw you,' but I'm such a goody-two-shoes (I didn't tell them)!"