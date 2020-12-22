 
 

Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Fires Back at 'Judgmental' Critics

The 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna has responded to the people criticizing her romantic relationship with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

AceShowbiz - Teenage model Amelia Hamlin has slammed criticism of her romance with Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old beauty, whose parents are actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, has taken to her Instagram Stories timeline to hit out at recent remarks made about their burgeoning relationship, and in particular, the 18-year age gap between herself and Scott, a 37-year-old father of three.

"ppl (people) r extra weird and judgemental these days," she wrote. "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time."

"people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more (sic)."

Amelia didn't directly mention Scott, but the couple has been linked since late October (20).

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" regular was last in a relationship with another young model, Sofia Richie, the 22-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie. They called it quits in August after a three year on/off romance.

The newly-single Scott Disick was later rumored to get back together with baby mama Kourtney. The Kardashians even added fuels to the rumors by quizzing her about any potential baby news in a sneak peek of their family reality show.

While the self-proclaimed Lord Disick was eventually linked to Amelia Hamlin, Kourtney got flirty with actor Edgar Ramirez on Instagram as she expressed curiosity about the plot of his show "The Undoing". The mother of three previously dated French model and former boxer Younes Bendjima, who's 14 years her junior. The two broke up in 2018 after two years of relationship.

