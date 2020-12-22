Ed Sheeran Debuts New Song 'Afterglow' as Christmas Gift to Fans

Music

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has released his new song called 'Afterglow', which he describes as a present to his loyal devotees for the upcoming festive season.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran thrilled fans on Monday (21Dec20) by releasing "Afterglow" - his first new music since 2019.

The singer-songwriter teased he'd be dropping a "Christmas present" for fans at 11 am GMT and, true to his word, the star made his latest single available to stream and download.

Alongside a video clip of the star performing the track while strumming his guitar, Ed wrote on Instagram, "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you."

"It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too," he added. "Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x."

"Afterglow" is Ed's first release since he welcomed a daughter named Lyra with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, in late August (20).

His last new music, "No. 6 Collaborations Project", dropped in July, 2019. It featured a string of collaborations with artists including Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and British rapper Stormzy.

In December of the same year, the 29-year-old musician announced that he's taking a break from making music. "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again," he told his fans and followers on Instagram.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," he explained. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back."