Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020

Besides Steve McQueen's five-movie anthology, the members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association have also lauded late Chadwick Boseman's movie 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" movie series has made history as the first group of releases to win the Best Film honour from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The director's five-film anthology, set in London's black communities over several decades, claimed the top prize when members cast their votes on Sunday (20Dec20) for the best releases of 2020.

"Small Axe" included the projects "Lovers Rock", "Mangrove", and "Red, White and Blue", but the collection, nor the individual titles themselves, will qualify as motion pictures for Oscars entry, reports TheWrap.com.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" scored two wins - Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman, and Best Supporting Actor for Glynn Turman, while Carey Mulligan landed Best Actress for Promising Young Woman, and "Minari" star Youn Yuh-jung picked up Best Supporting Actress.

Best Director went to "Nomadland" 's Chloe Zhao, Emerald Fennel snagged Best Screenplay for Promising Young Woman, "Wolfwalkers" was declared Best Animated Film, and "Time" was hailed as Best Documentary.

"Small Axe" was also recognised with Best Cinematography for Shabier Kirchner, Best Production Design was given to "Mank", and "The Father" was voted Best Editing.

Rocker Trent Reznor and his movie composing partner Atticus Ross were celebrating too after taking home Best Music/Score for their work on Pixar's jazz-themed "Soul".

LAFCA officials honoured "The Forty-Year-Old Version" director Radha Blank with the New Generation honour, saluting rising filmmakers.