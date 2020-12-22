 
 

Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020

Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020
Amazon Prime
Movie

Besides Steve McQueen's five-movie anthology, the members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association have also lauded late Chadwick Boseman's movie 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" movie series has made history as the first group of releases to win the Best Film honour from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The director's five-film anthology, set in London's black communities over several decades, claimed the top prize when members cast their votes on Sunday (20Dec20) for the best releases of 2020.

"Small Axe" included the projects "Lovers Rock", "Mangrove", and "Red, White and Blue", but the collection, nor the individual titles themselves, will qualify as motion pictures for Oscars entry, reports TheWrap.com.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" scored two wins - Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman, and Best Supporting Actor for Glynn Turman, while Carey Mulligan landed Best Actress for Promising Young Woman, and "Minari" star Youn Yuh-jung picked up Best Supporting Actress.

  See also...

Best Director went to "Nomadland" 's Chloe Zhao, Emerald Fennel snagged Best Screenplay for Promising Young Woman, "Wolfwalkers" was declared Best Animated Film, and "Time" was hailed as Best Documentary.

"Small Axe" was also recognised with Best Cinematography for Shabier Kirchner, Best Production Design was given to "Mank", and "The Father" was voted Best Editing.

Rocker Trent Reznor and his movie composing partner Atticus Ross were celebrating too after taking home Best Music/Score for their work on Pixar's jazz-themed "Soul".

LAFCA officials honoured "The Forty-Year-Old Version" director Radha Blank with the New Generation honour, saluting rising filmmakers.

You can share this post!

Lauren Bush and Husband Expecting Baby No. 3
Related Posts
Steve McQueen Delighted 'Mangrove' Selected to Open 2020 BFI London Film Festival

Steve McQueen Delighted 'Mangrove' Selected to Open 2020 BFI London Film Festival

Steve McQueen's 'Lovers Rock' to Open 2020 New York Film Festival

Steve McQueen's 'Lovers Rock' to Open 2020 New York Film Festival

Most Read
Goldie Hawn Hated Kissing Kurt Russell in 'Christmas Chronicles 2'
Movie

Goldie Hawn Hated Kissing Kurt Russell in 'Christmas Chronicles 2'

Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work

Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Supporting Actor at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Supporting Actor at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Tom Hanks Recalls Clashing with Director Paul Greengrass on Set of Their New Movie

Tom Hanks Recalls Clashing with Director Paul Greengrass on Set of Their New Movie

Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf Removed From Netflix's For Your Consideration Awards Page Amid Abuse Allegations

Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020

Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020