 
 

Justin Bieber Set to Ring In New Year With Livestream Concert

Justin Bieber Set to Ring In New Year With Livestream Concert
Instagram/Rory Kramer
Celebrity

The 'One Less Lonely Girl' singer has been scheduled to 'give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door' with a special one-off New Year's Eve live concert.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has added two additional broadcasts to his New Year livestream series.

The "Holy" star is teaming up with T-Mobile to kick off 2021 with his first full-length live concert since 2017, with the show kicking off on 31 December (20) at 10.15 pm ET.

He's since announced two additional airings the following day - at 5 am and 3 pm ET - to allow fans around the globe to enjoy the one-off gig.

Bieber is pulling out all the stops, with the show set to feature a five-piece live band, his dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010's My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show, a newly-designed stage and an iconic location - which has yet to be revealed.

  See also...

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time - they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night," said the "Lonely" hitmaker.

"I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

For more information and to secure tickets, click here: JustinBieberNYE.com.

Justin Bieber has been sharing on Instagram a series of pictures and videos that offered a sneak peek of his rehearsals with his band and background dancers. "Gettin ready for this live show on New Years make sure to check it out," he gushed in one post.

You can share this post!

Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Wins Best Film at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2020

Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Mark 36th Anniversary With Husband
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

Justin Bieber Humbled to Re-Record 'Holy' With NHS Trust Choir for Charity

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Had to Swim in Freezing Lake After Jet-Ski and Rescue Boat Broke Down

Justin Bieber Had to Swim in Freezing Lake After Jet-Ski and Rescue Boat Broke Down

Most Read
Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail
Celebrity

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce