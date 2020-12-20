Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Glamour UK Magazine/Hailee Steinfeld Celebrity

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress, despite her Hollywood fame, admits she finds it hard to understand why people are so fascinated with her romantic relationships.

AceShowbiz - Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld struggles to "comprehend" the public's fascination with her love life.

The 24-year-old "Pitch Perfect" star has been linked to the likes of Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, and Douglas Booth in recent years, and despite growing up in the spotlight, she still finds it hard to accept the lack of control she has over which personal details she wants to make public.

She told Glamour UK, "I think that is something that the person gets to choose; how much or how little they want people to know about."

"I was going to talk about being in control of it, but the issue is, a lot of people don't feel they have control over what people know about them or find out about them. Some of our most private moments can be somehow publicised or leaked and we have no control over that, which is a tough thing to comprehend."

Despite the shortcomings of fame, Steinfeld is grateful to be enjoying success in her chosen field, and is keen to keep the focus on her work.

"I just feel so fortunate to be in the place that I'm in," she said. "I feel blessed to be working and to be playing unbelievable parts, producing an amazing project, and that's what I want to talk about, that's what I'm most proud of; that's what I want people to know, and they can choose to be on board with it or not."

The actress rarely talked about her relationships in interviews. She previously explained, "I feel so lucky that they (fans) care enough about me to know what I'm doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it's hard for people in general to realise that there are boundaries to a person's life and personal life. I am a very private person."