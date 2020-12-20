 
 

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director
WENN
Movie

The upcoming big screen project fronted by the 'Deepwater Horizon' actor has got Simon Cellan Jones as a new helmer after the previous one left due to scheduling conflicts.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - British director Simon Cellan Jones has taken charge of Mark Wahlberg's "Arthur the King" adaptation after scheduling conflicts forced Baltasar Kormakur to step down.

The survival story is inspired by real-life events chronicled by Swedish adventurer Mikael Lindnord in his 2017 book "Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home", in which he recalled how he met and befriended a wounded stray while racing through the Ecuadorian jungle.

Wahlberg signed on to play Lindnord last year (19) while actor Simu Liu, who stars in Marvel Studios' forthcoming blockbuster "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", has now been added to the main cast, reports Deadline.

Production is expected to begin in the Dominican Republic in January (21).

  See also...

The actor recently posted a new picture on Instagram with a caption, "Arthur the King training." He donned a helmet while posing with his bike.

Earlier this month, he was reportedly in Australia for work. He quarantined in a luxury retreat outside of Byron Bay to complete a two-week quarantine period implemented by the government Down Under.

Mark Wahlberg's new movies, an action comedy "Spenser Confidential" and a new animated Scooby Doo movie, came out earlier this year. His next film, "Joe Bell", is expected to hit theaters early next year after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Besides "Arthur the King", his upcoming big screen projects include sci-fi action "Infinite" and action adventure "Uncharted".

You can share this post!

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Tamar Braxton Felt Like an Embarrassment to Her Son Before She Attempted Suicide
Most Read
Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'
Movie

Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Tom Cruise Taking a Break From Filming After Angry Rant on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Tom Cruise Taking a Break From Filming After Angry Rant on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Supporting Actor at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Supporting Actor at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director