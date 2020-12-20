Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

WENN Movie

The upcoming big screen project fronted by the 'Deepwater Horizon' actor has got Simon Cellan Jones as a new helmer after the previous one left due to scheduling conflicts.

Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - British director Simon Cellan Jones has taken charge of Mark Wahlberg's "Arthur the King" adaptation after scheduling conflicts forced Baltasar Kormakur to step down.

The survival story is inspired by real-life events chronicled by Swedish adventurer Mikael Lindnord in his 2017 book "Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home", in which he recalled how he met and befriended a wounded stray while racing through the Ecuadorian jungle.

Wahlberg signed on to play Lindnord last year (19) while actor Simu Liu, who stars in Marvel Studios' forthcoming blockbuster "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", has now been added to the main cast, reports Deadline.

Production is expected to begin in the Dominican Republic in January (21).

The actor recently posted a new picture on Instagram with a caption, "Arthur the King training." He donned a helmet while posing with his bike.

Earlier this month, he was reportedly in Australia for work. He quarantined in a luxury retreat outside of Byron Bay to complete a two-week quarantine period implemented by the government Down Under.

Mark Wahlberg's new movies, an action comedy "Spenser Confidential" and a new animated Scooby Doo movie, came out earlier this year. His next film, "Joe Bell", is expected to hit theaters early next year after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Besides "Arthur the King", his upcoming big screen projects include sci-fi action "Infinite" and action adventure "Uncharted".