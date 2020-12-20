 
 

Dan Levy's Anxiety Developed Due to 'Deep-Rooted Fear' of Being Ridiculed for Being Gay

Dan Levy's Anxiety Developed Due to 'Deep-Rooted Fear' of Being Ridiculed for Being Gay
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Schitt's Creek' actor opens up about his struggle with mental health issues, claiming he developed anxiety since he was young due to his 'deep-rooted fear' surrounding his sexuality.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dan Levy hasn't "been outside that much" in the past six years due to his crippling anxiety.

The "Schitt's Creek" star has opened up about his debilitating battle with severe anxiety and how he believes it started because of a "deep-rooted fear" of knowing he "was gay."

In an interview with Bustle, he said, "Over the past six years… I really haven't been outside that much."

On how his anxiety inhibited him from coming out, Dan said, "I think that came from a deep-rooted fear of knowing that I was gay and not being able to be free."

"By the time I got to high school, when your brain is starting to catch up to your physical impulses, it led to a very confusing time. Because on the one hand, you are now being introduced to things like self-awareness and anxiety. At the same time, you're becoming more and more savvy when it comes to hiding it."

  See also...

Despite his parents, Deborah Divine and Eugene Levy, being supportive of their son's sexuality, the 37-year-old actor still feared he would be "ridiculed."

He continued, "Fear of being ridiculed. Fear of being othered. Fear of exposing something that I think a lot of high school students at the time didn't have the tools to process properly, to make it comfortable for me."

Eugene admitted he wishes he had talked about what was happening with his son more, but Dan insisted he didn't feel ready to discuss being gay until he did tell his parents.

His father said, "I would have done things so much differently, you know? I would have gotten more involved in talking about what was going on. Not necessarily that we would have gotten any direct answers. You can only get back what you get back."

The "Frat Party" star also admitted he would date people who were "totally wrong" for him just to avoid people, explaining, "You then get into these habits where you're dating people who are totally wrong for you because they're seeking out people who are a bit damaged and you're seeking out people who have one foot out the door so that you don't actually give yourself over in any kind of way."

"I really got to a point where I felt like if I didn't make an active choice to pull myself out of this shell that was becoming such a comfort. I would not be the adult that I want to be."

You can share this post!

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Pink Lands in Hospital After Fracturing Her Ankle
Related Posts
Dan Levy Has This Ticklish Reaction to His Sexiest Man Alive Issue Debut

Dan Levy Has This Ticklish Reaction to His Sexiest Man Alive Issue Debut

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

Donald Trump Reportedly Throws Tantrum, Threatens Not to Vacate White House

DaniLeigh Unashamed of 'Most Hated On' Label After DaBaby Hair-Pulling Video

DaniLeigh Unashamed of 'Most Hated On' Label After DaBaby Hair-Pulling Video

Khloe Kardashian Flies to Boston for Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Flies to Boston for Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson

Lil Baby Covers the Cost of the Surprise Birthday Party for George Floyd's Daughter

Lil Baby Covers the Cost of the Surprise Birthday Party for George Floyd's Daughter

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

Jamie Dornan Gives Up Alcohol to Support Wife

Jamie Dornan Gives Up Alcohol to Support Wife

Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income

Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income