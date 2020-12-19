Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

WENN/Instar/Derrick Salters Celebrity

Opening up about her polycystic ovary syndrome that she's been dealing with since she was a teen, the 'Hustlers' star reveals the TV producer offered to pay for the best dermatologist to help her.

Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer could not forget what Tyler Perry has done for her in the past. Claiming that the TV producer generously helped her to pay for treatment for her "traumatic" skin condition, the actress playing Mercedes in "Hustlers" claimed she is "grateful" to him to this day.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Keke first recalled how Tyler came to her aid. "I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, 'I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,' " she recalled.

"So what I've dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me," the 27-year-old expressed her gratitude. "I'm grateful to Tyler Perry to this day. I don't tell many people that story, but I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward."

"And he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don't have to live like that," she went on praising the actor/filmmaker. "If there's something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that."

On her skin condition, Keke went on to explain that she did her own "personal research" to find out the cause of her acne breakouts. "It wasn't until I did my own personal research and actually looked into my family bloodline and realized that a lot of people in my family have struggled with insulin resistance, that has led to obesity, that has led to diabetes and that has led to PCOS," she divulged.

"And I discovered all that and then brought that to my doctor and then that's when I was diagnosed with PCOS," she further spilled. "So when I put that up on my page, it was to say, 'Hey, this is what I've learned. This is what I realized.' So when people keep throwing out at you 'drink water,' 'don't wear makeup,' or 'stop eating so much,' ... it's just like, 'screw you.' You know what I'm saying?"

The former co-host of "Strahan, Sara and Keke" confessed that it took her "a really long time" to finally be able to "being just like, okay with it and not worrying about the things that people say." She added, "Because still, to this day, everybody wants to tell me what to do about my skin, but they don't realize that I'm not telling them what to do with their life."

Nearly three weeks prior, Keke opened up her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis via Instagram. "Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING," she penned in the December 1 post.