Alicia Silverstone Claims Vegan Son Has Only Been Sick 'Twice in His Life'

The 'Clueless' actress has credited veganism for keeping her nine-year-old son super healthy, claiming that the young boy has never taken antibiotics in his life.

Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress and animal rights activist Alicia Silverstone is proud her son has "never" needed any real medical attention - and she credits it all to their plant-based diet.

The "Clueless" actress is convinced her nine-year-old boy Bear - from her marriage to musician Christopher Jarecki - is reaping the benefits of their chosen lifestyle, and it's proof that a vegan diet can still provide people with all the key nutrients they need.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "He's such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based."

"To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention... Most kids have so many ear infections, they're taking medicine all the time. I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him... I'm saying he doesn't need it."

"This is a kid who's been (sick) twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours," Alicia boasted. "He said, 'Mummy, I don't feel good. I'm going to lay down.' In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot (sic) nose, but he's still climbing trees.

"He's just so healthy. I just want to share that with the world. So people can see that a plant-based baby is really healthy... It's not like they're just doing OK. They can do better."

Alicia Silverstone adopted veganism out of her love for animals, especially her pet dog Sampson. "I realized that when I was petting his leg, that leg felt the same as the sort of chicken breasts I might be eating, or whatever animal I was eating," she said.