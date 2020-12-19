 
 

Kerry Katona 'Never Felt So Poorly' as She's Diagnosed With Covid-19

The former Atomic Kitten star has been forced to quarantine with fiance Ryan Mahoney and keep her distance from her children after testing positive for coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - British pop star Kerry Katona has been struck down by Covid-19.

The former Atomic Kitten singer initially thought she had come down with a bout of the flu, but after getting tested, it was confirmed she had contracted the coronavirus - and now she and fiance Ryan Mahoney are quarantining together.

The mother-of-five wrote on her Instagram Story, "Never felt so poorly! Both ryan and I are held up in the bedroom. My poor children. I honestly don't know what to do (sic)."

Urging her social media followers to take the global pandemic seriously, she added, "For all of those who don't think Covid is real, think again!!!"

The news is another blow to Kerry, after revealing she was recently diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, which occurs when nerves between the collarbone and first rib are compressed.

"Absolutely heartbroken! Sending love and light to all those effected," she also wrote on her Instagram amid her battle with coronavirus.

Fellow British star Peter Andre was among those sending support to her as he wrote, "Get well soon."

Her Covid-19 diagnosis came after she went public with her battle with thoracic outlet syndrome.

She said early this month, "After being in agony with my body, I've finally been given a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome, which is causing the coldness and numbness in my arm and the nerve pain. There are so many elements that are wrong with me - my hip, my rib, my shoulder and my lower back."

"I'm having rehab with The Pain Clinic in Oxford, which is going to help massively," she added. "I've also started taking CBD (cannabidiol) oil, which is meant to be really good."

