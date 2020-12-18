 
 

Travis Scott Really Excited to Launch Tequila-Inspired Spiked Seltzer

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper has teamed up with brewery boffins at Anheuser-Busch to share with the world his new venture, Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer, in the Spring of 2021.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Travis Scott (II) has partnered with brewery boffins at Anheuser-Busch to launch a new spiked seltzer.

Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer, which launches in the Spring of 2021, will include tequila - the hitmaker's tipple of choice.

"Cacti is something I'm really proud of and have put a ton of work into," the "SICKO MODE" rapper says. "Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world (sic)."

"We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I'm a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I'm really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it."

Further sharing his excitement over the new venture, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner posted photos of Cacti cans on Instagram. Along with it, he wrote, "AHHHHH Mannnn.!!! Don't know where to start remember me and the gang use to sneak my pops drinks out the back of the crib. I Remember my first night pure rage with the squad!!"

"Starting a fire in the woods banging music loud to the sun rise. Now I'm able to produce the FIRST of its kind @cacti the one and only Agave seltzer. Been working on this for a minute and now able to get this out can't waitttt to take this journey with the gang. CACTI AGAVE SELTZER SOON TO REACHHH CACTI 2021."

Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer will be available in lime, pineapple and strawberry flavors.

