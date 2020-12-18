 
 

Sean Kingston Flaunts Luxury Goods While Facing Arrest Warrant for Grand Theft Charge

Sean Kingston Flaunts Luxury Goods While Facing Arrest Warrant for Grand Theft Charge
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Beautiful Girls' hitmaker has been uncovered to have gotten in another trouble with the law for allegedly unpaid jewelry, and is facing up to 3 years behind bars.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sean Kingston is seemingly unbothered by his latest trouble with the law. Amid reports that he has an arrest warrant in his name over an unpaid jeweler's tab, the "Beautiful Girls" hitmaker made use of his free time to flaunt the luxury goods around him.

On Thursday, December 17, the 30-year-old hip-hop star uploaded a series of clips on his Instagram Story page. One saw him showing off his mansion, another one displayed him offering a good look at his expensive watch, and a third one revealed a pair of Lambo SUV and Maybach being parked in the driveway.

Sean Kingston's IG Stories 01

Sean Kingston flaunted luxury goods amid reports of arrest warrant.

Appearing to be in good spirits, the "Eenie Meenie" rapper also belted out parts of "Beautiful Girls", "Take You There" and "Fire Burning" in several other posts. He wrapped up his mini-medley by telling viewers, "I guess your man is not a one-hit wonder if he's got 10 number one songs - he can do better!"

  See also...

Sean Kingston's IG Stories 02

Sean Kingston shared online clips of him singing a medley of his songs.

In the meantime, report suggesting that an arrest warrant has been put out for Sean was first brought up by TMZ. Per the outlet, court records unveiled that the singer-songwriter has been charged with grand theft. It stemmed from a claim that he failed to pay for some jewelry that have been delivered to him.

It was further reported that law enforcement is not actively searching for him for the charge. However, should he get pulled over or detained by the police, the warrant will show up. He is facing up to 3 years behind bars if convicted, and his bail has allegedly been set at $45,000.

This was not Sean's first trouble in connection to unpaid jewelry. Back in 2016, he got sued by New York City jeweler Aqua Master for failing to pay for 9 pieces of jewelry, including two watches and two necklaces. The jeweler claimed that two of the checks the singer sent bounced back. Two years later, he was ordered by the city court to pay Aqua $301,500.

As for Sean's other trouble with the law, the reggae singer found himself briefly detained by Los Angeles police outside Dino's Chicken & Burgers eatery in February 2020. TMZ reported that it was prompted by reports of a man brandishing a gun. He was later released without charge after no firearm was found.

You can share this post!

Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

Tina Fey Advises Against Kayaking in Hudson River After Saving Stranger's Life
Related Posts
Sean Kingston Briefly Detained by Police Amid Gun Search

Sean Kingston Briefly Detained by Police Amid Gun Search

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules