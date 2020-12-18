 
 

Tina Fey Advises Against Kayaking in Hudson River After Saving Stranger's Life

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the former '30 Rock' star recalls an incident occurring near her rented house in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tina Fey does not think kayaking in Hudson River is such a good idea. When revealing that she had helped save a stranger's life during a vacation outside of New York City in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the former "30 Rock" star advised others to avoid doing such activity in the popular river.

The 50-year-old made the comment during her appearance in the Wednesday, December 16 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, she suggested, "Never kayak! Why? In the Hudson?" On the reason why, she exclaimed, "That's not like a stream. It's like a rat toilet!"

Before sharing what she thinks of the river, Tina opened up about her unintended rescue of someone who flipped his kayak near the house she and her family rented. "The first morning that we were there, I was standing outside and we were looking out - you could see the Hudson River from where we are, it's so pretty - and I just heard something," she recalled.

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" alum continued recounting, "I just heard something going 'help, help.' And it - I was like, is that 'help? Or a bird?' " She then asked her older daughter and husband Jeff Richmond to make sure whether the cries she heard were someone calling for help, which led to them deciding to call the police.

"Our first day out at the house, we're calling the cops at the height of the pandemic," the comedienne added. "The cops take off and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating north in the Hudson and just, like, no oar... They found him a mile north in the river."

Tina's story prompted Jimmy to exclaim, "Tina, you saved a man's life!" The "Saturday Night Live" alum was quick to agree, "I saved a man's life! He doesn't know that it was us, but isn't that crazy?"

The "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" star came to "The Tonight Show" in person to promote her upcoming Pixar movie, "Soul". The CGI-animation film directed by Pete Docter is set to be released on Disney+ on December 25.

