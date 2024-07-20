Sean Kingston and Mom Face Up to 20 Years in Prison After Being Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges

AceShowbiz - Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner's trouble with the law has yet to be over. The duo face up to 20 years in prison for each of the six charged counts after they were indicted in Miami federal court on Friday, July 19 in connection with a $1 million wire fraud scheme.

The 34-year-old singer and his 61-year-old mom showed up in court together after their May arrest. The pair were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud charges from their involvement in a scheme to defraud victim sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry and other goods purchased via fraudulent documents.

According to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Florida, the defendants "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers." The Office stated that the alleged scheme involved making payments through banks that never actually went through, resulting in them accruing an excess of $1 million in property.

Sean and Janice were arrested separately on May 23 following a raid at his Southwest Ranches mansion. The musician was initially booked into jail in San Bernardino County before he was extradited to Florida, where he faces fraud and theft charges.

Sean was released in early June after posting a $100,000 bond. He reportedly had to use his mortgage as collateral to secure his bond but was still grateful anyway. "It's great to be home!!! A special thanks to God, my family, my friends and my legal team," he posted on Instagram shortly after his release, adding the names of his attorneys. "And I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!"

As for his mother, Janice was arrested on numerous fraud and theft charges. She faces eight charges, including conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and identity theft. Janice, however, was released earlier. After four days in jail, she got out after posting a $160,000 bond.