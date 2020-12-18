Philadelphia Rapper Brygreatah Shot Despite Meek Mill's Plea for Peace in the City

Celebrity

The 18-year-old artist, who is known for his songs 'That's Cap', 'Vent' and 'Fear None', has been shot in his hometown after the 'Ima Boss' spitter received backlash for urging rappers to stop beefing.

AceShowbiz - Another rapper has fallen victim to gun violence. Philadelphia rapper Brygreatah was shot in his hometown, ironically also called the City of Brotherly Love, on Wednesday, December 16. His condition is currently unknown as details of the incident are still scarce.

Brygreatah, who has over 80 million followers on Instagram, has not addressed the alleged shooting as his last post was made a week ago, featuring him in a bowling alley. One snap had his flexing his diamond stud necklace, with a giant pendant of GB.

One person reacted to the bad news about Brygreatah, "Y'all really did that to @BryGreatah_ I hate this city smh." Another was equally shocked as tweeting, "Damn prayers up to the youngin brygreatah."

Brygreatah, whose real name is Bryant Bowes, began making a name for himself two years ago after his first song ever recorded "Fear None" was leaked to the internet. The 18-year-old is also known for his songs "That's Cap" and "Vent".

Brygreatah's shooting happened a month after Meek Mill came with a plea to rappers in his hometown of Philadelphia to stop beefing. The 33-year-old offered to get local artists recording contracts in return for peace in the city.

"I'll get all the main big artist[s] in Philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs," he tweeted on November 16. "I hear about ....got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing," he added, "And that's just a idea but I'll push thru with my city if y'all make it thing! It's like 5 clicks that's talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing! And when I say bodies I mean friends or family you lost!"

While his intention was to stop violence and promote positive change in the community, some Philly natives were not into his idea to forget about their dead friends in return for a payday. Local rapper Poundside Pop was among those who responded to Meek's plea, saying, "ITS TIME FOR YOU TO PICK A SIDE..... IS YOU ZOO OR NOT N***A????"

One of Poundside's fans then declared a ban on Meek, saying, "You not from North, bro. You're banned." Another Twitter user echoed the sentiment, writing, "Shut ya nuta** up olhead u not from Philly nomore." Meek caught wind of the response declaring a ban on him from Philadelphia and he fired back, "We run the hood the f**k is you saying? Lol."

Some others seemed to accuse Meek of being a hypocrite after the "Tupac Back" hitmaker himself associated himself with violence in the past. "Meek Mill talking bout 'stop the violence' but got 'Killadelphia' as his location. Change starts with you bro," one of them pointed out.

Meek later deactivated his social media accounts following the backlash.