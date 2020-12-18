Leah Remini Insists Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Safety Rant Was 'All for Publicity'

WENN/FayesVision/Kento Nara Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Leah Remini does not want people to be fooled by Tom Cruise's concern over COVID-19. After the "Mission: Impossible VII" star made headline for his tirade at crew members who violated the coronavirus safety protocols on the set, the former "Kevin Can Wait" actress claimed it was "all for publicity."

"Tom does not care about the families of his crew; this is all for publicity," the 50-year-old said in a statement published Wednesday, December 16 on The Underground Bunker. "Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mindblowing. I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it."

"Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person," she went on attacking the ex-husband of Katie Holmes. "This is not just a rant of another a**hole actor. Tom Cruise pretending that he cares is why a few have called him out. They know this is a publicity stunt, they know what Tom really is and what Tom really believes."

Leah went on to state that Tom's recorded rant "shows his true personality." Condemning him as "an abusive person," she pointed out, "I witnessed it, I've been a recipient of it on a small level, and I've been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom."

"This was the same reaction Tom gave his household staff when they did not have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies," the former Scientologist elaborated. "This is the same type of tirade Tom launched into when an assistant had the audacity to serve him a drink in a chipped mug."

On the subject of COVID-19 itself, Leah claimed that it "is not a pandemic that Tom and Scientology believe in." The "Second Act" actress elaborated her statement, "Anything you see coming from Scientology and Scientologists, such as mask wearing and supposedly humanitarian efforts, is just a show. It's for public relations reasons only."

Tom has been caught on audio tape yelling at crew members who allegedly stood too close to one another. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers," he reportedly vented. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again you're f**king gone."

Despite his tirade, Tom has since received many supports from his fellow celebrities. During an interview with Howard Stern, fellow Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney insisted that the 58-year-old "didn't overreact." He added, "I understand why he did it. He's not wrong at all about that."

Tom also got defended by the ladies of "The View". Host Whoopi Goldberg said during the Wednesday edition of the talk show, "You know, some people don't understand why he would get so angry. I get it." Her co-host Joy Behar shared similar sentiment, "I believe that Tom Cruise was completely justified in doing that."