As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis All Smiles in Pre-Surgery Pic After Setting Himself on Fire

Instagram Celebrity

The vocalist of the metalcore band keeps his 'head up no matter what' while he is hospitalized after a bonfire accident that leaves him with burns on 25 percent of his body.

Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - While many have been gearing up for the holidays, As I Lay Dying's singer Tim Lambesis is going to spend his time recovering from a bonfire accident for the new few weeks. The 40-year-old musician has been hospitalized after accidentally setting himself on fire.

The vocalist of the San Diego-based heavy metal band took to his Instagram account to share the news. Sharing a picture of himself being swathed in bandages while lying in his bed, he still appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a smile.

"Keep your head up no matter what!" Tim wrote in the caption of the photo, which was posted on Wednesday, December 16 before he was about to undergo a surgery to remove dead skin from his body. "I'm doing the best I can to make a thumps up on my way to surgery (in about 30 minutes)."

He apologized for not being able to share the news sooner, before revealing what happened that led to his hospitalization, "I apologize to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened. The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body."

"I've been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely," he continued. "Today's surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week. It will be for the best so that we won't have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me."

Tim thanked the medical team that has been treating him in the hospital, "I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me," before concluding his message with, "I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually."

Tim's post was quickly flooded with well wishes for his speedy recovery from his fans and followers, with one simply writing, "Get well soon Tim!" Another promised to keep Tim in prayers, "In my prayers brother. Let me know if you need anything." Someone else added, "Dang bro .... so sorry to hear that happened....but praying for a speedy recovery and crew of doctors that know what they are doing! Much love homie .... stay strong."

Tim was arrested in 2013 after attempting to hire an undercover police officer to murder his wife. He pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to serve six years in prison. He was released on parole in December 2016 and reunited with his band in 2018.