Katherine Schwarzenegger Credits Baby Lyla for Bringing Her Even Closer to Husband Chris Pratt

New mom Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about her new motherhood and how having a first child is a 'great bonding experience' for her and actor husband Chris Pratt

Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katherine Schwarzenegger has found having a baby a "great bonding experience" for her and her husband Chris Pratt.

The 31-year-old author and Chris welcomed their daughter, Lyla, into the world in August (20), and has now said the new arrival has been a "blessing" for her and Chris, who have been enjoying the "beautiful journey" into parenthood.

"Obviously when you're able to have that experience with your significant other, it's such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well," she told Us Weekly magazine. "I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible."

Lyla is the first child for Katherine and Chris although the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor is already father to eight-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Meanwhile, Katherine - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - recently said getting to experience her baby daughter first Christmas will be "a big silver lining of joy and light" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alongside a picture of a baby ornament with "First Christmas" on it, which she received from her sister Christina, Katherine wrote on Instagram, "While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me."

"2020 has been a crazy year, it's not what any of us expected; it's been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns. It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world."

"Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn't be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom. Shout out to all the people who had babies this year, became pregnant, are pregnant, or are trying to get pregnant. It's a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood and I see you! (sic)"