 
 

Claire Holt Thought She Would Never Be Able to Have Kids After Devastating Miscarriage

Claire Holt Thought She Would Never Be Able to Have Kids After Devastating Miscarriage
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress describes her heartbreaking miscarriage as 'the hardest thing' of her life as she urges her female fans struggling with similar thing to hold on to hope.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Claire Holt's miscarriage was "the hardest thing" of her life.

"The Vampire Diaries" star - who has Elle, three months, and James, 20 months, with her husband Andrew Joblon - feared she would never be able to have kids after they devastatingly suffered baby loss in March 2018.

Taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram, she said, "My miscarriage (was the hardest thing of my life). I thought I'd never be able to have children. If you're going through one, hold on. There's hope."

  See also...

Claire had previously admitted she felt "broken and ashamed" after suffering a miscarriage.

Speaking in 2019, she said, "Our journey certainly hasn’t been an easy one. When we decided that we wanted to try for a baby, we were lucky to conceive fairly quickly. I remember feeling so joyful and excited when two lines appeared on the pregnancy test early last year. Sadly, we lost the baby late in the first trimester. It was devastating and I felt broken and ashamed. Because I experienced such intense grief, I found it very difficult to process things and move on."

Around five months after their devastating loss, they conceived again and at the time, Claire admitted she struggled to "connect" with their son James until she knew he was "genetically healthy" and she suffered with "anxiety" when they fell pregnant again.

Speaking about how she felt when she was pregnant with son James, she said, "We were both so thrilled. I do remember feeling a lot of anxiety once the initial excitement wore off. Because of the miscarriage, I didn't want to get my hopes up. It was quite difficult to connect with the baby and I was on edge for most of the first semester. After we were told that the baby was genetically healthy, I allowed myself to relax a little, but it was certainly a different experience than the first time."

You can share this post!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Credits Baby Lyla for Bringing Her Even Closer to Husband Chris Pratt

Jamie Dornan Gives Up Alcohol to Support Wife
Related Posts
Claire Holt 'So Grateful' for the Birth of 'Healthy' Second Child

Claire Holt 'So Grateful' for the Birth of 'Healthy' Second Child

Claire Holt Shares Her Anxiety Over Postpartum Struggles

Claire Holt Shares Her Anxiety Over Postpartum Struggles

Claire Holt Reveals Her Battle With Postpartum Anxiety After Giving Birth to First Child

Claire Holt Reveals Her Battle With Postpartum Anxiety After Giving Birth to First Child

Claire Holt Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Claire Holt Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules