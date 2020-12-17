 
 

Robbie Williams Almost Died From Arsenic Poisoning While on Fish Diet

The former Take That star recalls one serious health issue that he previously battled, claiming he could have died if his wife didn't urge him to see a doctor.

  • Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams almost died from mercury and arsenic poisoning while on a fish diet.

The former Take That star admits he only got tested because his wife, Ayda Field, insisted he get to the bottom of a mystery illness.

"I was eating fish twice a day and I've got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen," Robbie told Radio X. "Do you know what I thought when I heard that? 'I've won!' That's how my ego works! 'I've got the highest...did you say the highest? Thank you.' "

"I literally won the mercury award! I got my mercury tested because my wife's neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God! I could've dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning."

  See also...

Too much exposure to mercury, commonly found in fish like tuna, shark, and swordfish, can damage the brain, and major organs.

Meanwhile, he recently admitted to battling anxiety about missing work during the coronavirus pandemic. "I've been wanting to get back to work and do things," he said. "And I've been thinking, I've got sort of anxiety about, I can't get and be and do, and then I thought to myself, do you know what, I'm in exactly the right place with exactly the right people at exactly the right time."

"There might never be another time on the planet where I get to spend this much concentrated time with my family, my kids so I'm very grateful."

He's also worried about his father who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "We've got a lot of family issues right now," he revealed in a different interview.

"My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law, who I love dearly, has got a very big illness. We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away," he said. "My mum is just a year short of 80 and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind."

Ellen DeGeneres Struggling With 'Excruciating Back Pain' Amid Covid-19 Battle
