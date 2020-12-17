 
 

Ellen DeGeneres Struggling With 'Excruciating Back Pain' Amid Covid-19 Battle

The 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' host asks her online followers on how to deal with 'excruciating back pain' while she's in quarantine battling the deadly coronavirus.

  • Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres is suffering from "excruciating back pain" while battling Covid-19.

The comedienne and talk show host, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week (10Dec20), took to Instagram on Wednesday (16Dec) to update fans on how she's doing.

And while she said she's generally "really good," Ellen did tell her followers she's struggling with one symptom that she hadn't heard about before.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100 per cent, I feel really good," she began.

"One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people - back pain. Who knew? How come?"

Production on her U.S. daytime series, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", has been shut down until January (21) while she battles the virus.

Ellen is the latest celebrity to contract the COVID - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, and Bryan Cranston are among the stars who have battled the virus.

While some of those stars were fortunate to have asymptomatic infection or experience mild symptoms and recover after self-isolation, some others were not so lucky.

Nick Cordero died in July after being treated for more than three months in a hospital. Before his death, his leg was amputated due to blood clot. He was also fitted with a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe as his severely-damaged lungs were filled with holes due to coronavirus.

Just recently, Jeremih was hospitalized with the deadly virus as well. He spent weeks fighting for his life before being released from the hospital.

He said he struggled with life-threatening complications where his different body parts became inflamed and his organs showed serious problems. While he survived the killer virus, his road to recovery was not easy. "I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that," he revealed.

