 
 

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

While Tiny doesn't provide more details about the matter, Zonnie's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' co-star Romeo Miller shares that she delivered her little girl on Tuesday a little after 6 A.M.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Tiny's (Tameka Cottle)'s daughter Zonnique Pullins, who has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy. Her famous mom took to her Instagram account to share with the world the exciting news, gushing over the newborn in the process.

"Congratulations to my 1st[heart emoji] my LuvBug @zonniquejailee," so the Xscape singer wrote on the photo-sharing platform. "My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y'all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!!"

While Tiny didn't provide more details about the matter, her "Growing Up Hip Hop" co-star Romeo Miller (Lil' Romeo) claimed that Zonnique went into labour on Monday, December 14 evening and delivered her little girl on Tuesday a little after 6 A.M. "Somebody's missing as you can see," Romeo teased on "The Mix". "Our girl Zonnique is not here because guess what? She had the baby! She had the baby this morning!"

Zonnique confirmed she was pregnant on Tuesday, August 4. T.I.'s stepdaughter dished in an interview with PEOPLE, "Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out. This time I actually am pregnant. It's weird!"

Despite being her first time, the 24-year-old shared that things had been easy for her during the pregnancy. "With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, 'Oh, it's going to be really hard,' " she told the site. "I never really had morning sickness."

Prior to this, Zonnique opened up about her reluctance to get married to her boyfriend. "I feel like at my age, I don't really want to get married right now. I feel like that's an even bigger commitment," Zonnique said, "I hate to say that's even a bigger commitment than a baby, but getting married just seems like so much. So right now, that's not really what I want to do."

Zonnique's boyfriend, on the other hand, was ready to marry her. "My boyfriend is way more into the whole getting married topic but I told him, 'I just don't know about that yet!' " she shared, adding that Tiny advised her to accept her man's proposal should he pop the question though she disagreed.

