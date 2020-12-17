 
 

'Cosby Show' Star Keisha Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

The Rudy Huxtable of 'The Cosby Show' is taking her relationship with her actor boyfriend to the next level as she says yes to his marriage proposal after a year of dating.

  Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Keisha Knight Pulliam is set to walk down the aisle for the second time. The actress who's known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" is engaged to marry her boyfriend, actor Brad James, after a year of relationship.

James, 39, popped the big question earlier this month in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity ring. He and his 41-year-old bride-to-be celebrated their engagement in a "magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love."

The newly-engaged couple were joined by Ella, Pulliam's 3-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. "Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," her representative issued a statement to People.

"I said Yes!!" the actress gushed on Instagram. "I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!!This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day."

The soon-to-be groom also shared the same picture on his own page with an equally sweet caption. "Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that's not why they're built… Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam," he wrote.

Pulliam started dating James last year after they first met on the set of the TV movie "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta". "Honestly we just hit it off," she said. "We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking."

The actress was previously married to retired football player Ed Hartwell. They got engaged on New Year's Eve and tied the knot the following day on January 1, 2016, only to get divorced months later due to his alleged cheating. She gave birth to Ella Grace Hartwell-Pulliam in January 2017.

"I think it's better when you've been married before because you're very clear in what you don't desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want," she claimed.

Meanwhile, James previously dated Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC. Best known for his role on "Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse", he has starred on Netflix's "Outer Banks" and UMC's soap opera "A House Divided".

