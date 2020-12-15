 
 

Dixie D'Amelio Declares Love for Noah Beck After Accused of Treating Her Beau 'Like S**t'

The TikTok star admits her lack of public display of affection to her boyfriend stems from her past broken relationship when clapping back at a fan who questions her feelings for Noah.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dixie D'Amelio will not let anyone doubt her feelings for Noah Beck. Finding herself being accused of treating her beau "like s**t" by a social media user, the TikTok star was quick to shut down the allegation by declaring her love for her boyfriend.

On Monday, December 14, the 19-year-old sent out her clapback at a fan who questioned her feelings for Noah on Twitter. She wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "I love Noah with my whole heart, after being publicly heartbroken before I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again. But I'm glad you know our whole relationship from YouTube video!"

It was Dixie's reaction to the individual who wrote online, "i feel so bad for noah tbh dixie honestly treats him like s**t." The user further added, "he's so in love with her but i feel like she doesn't return the love. like the lie detector test- she was being so immature and he was serious about every question."

The social media influencer even confessed that she hoped to tie the knot with her boyfriend in the future. When a fan replied to her tweet by stating, "i have this feeling that u guys will get married someday," the older sister of Charli D'Amelio echoed, "me too."

Dixie's clapback came after she and Noah answered lie detector questions in her YouTube video which was posted on Sunday, December 13. When it comes to a question whether they have ever thought about breaking up with each other, the pair lied by answering "no."

Dixie and Noah began dating in September. Making public their relationship was the latter. "I am dating Dixie D'Amelio. Dixie is amazing, she is an awesome girl," the 19-year-old said in an October interview with AwesomenessTV. "It's been really fun, and so I'm excited for the future with her."

@noahbeck

2 months w my favorite person<3 @dixiedamelio

♬ put a finger down random edition - Myah Elliott

Back on November 25, Noah and his singer girlfriend celebrated their two months dating anniversary on TikTok. "2 months w my favorite person<3 @dixiedamelio," he gushed in the accompanying message.

