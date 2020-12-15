 
 

Drew Sidora Accuses Nicki Minaj of Fat-Shaming Her at an Audition

Drew Sidora Accuses Nicki Minaj of Fat-Shaming Her at an Audition
Instagram
Celebrity

The newest addition of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast members recalls in an interview the moment the 'Anaconda' raptress embarrassed her with her comment back in 2015.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Drew Sidora didn't have a pleasant experience when she encountered Nicki Minaj back in 2015. During her appearance on Kandi Burruss' "Speak On It" series, the newest addition of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members recalled the moment the raptress embarrassed her with her comment during an audition for a role.

"I've been rehabbing my Achilles to get myself back into a position to work again," Drew, who just welcomed a baby at the time, shared. She went on telling Kandi, "Outside of that, just losing weight. TV and film adds a good fifteen pounds. And I have gone in for roles and I have been told, 'Girl, you don't look how you looked in TLC.' I'm like...."

"So, I was up for an ABC family series, a Nicki Minaj pilot," the "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story" star added, offering more details. "And Nicki herself said that. She said I don't look how I looked when I played T-Boz. I was like, 'Nicki!' "

  See also...

Further recalling the moment, Drew went on to say, "It was like, all these ABC execs around but I had gone through about five rounds. And she really, really liked me. This was in person. And then she said that in front of all of these [executives]. It is was it is. I was like, look, I just had a baby."

Adding that her baby was only three-months-old at the time and she was still breast-feeding, Drew shared, "What I took away was, girl, get your life together. Get back in the gym. Can't keep blaming it on the baby. Get to work... Yes, I had a baby, let's not body shame, but it did give me that motivation." However, the actress alluded that she had no bad blood for the "Anaconda" hitmaker, adding that she opted to receive it as "constructive criticism" and "advice" to get back in shape.

You can share this post!

James Gunn Casually Addresses Shocks Surrounding His 'Goonies' Confession

Dixie D'Amelio Declares Love for Noah Beck After Accused of Treating Her Beau 'Like S**t'
Most Read
Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Erik Von Detten and Wife Expecting Second Child

Erik Von Detten and Wife Expecting Second Child

Noel Gallagher Freaks Out Over Son's Tarantula Pets

Noel Gallagher Freaks Out Over Son's Tarantula Pets

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'