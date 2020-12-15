 
 

Blake Shelton Spills Why He Feared Losing Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring Pre-Proposal

The longtime judge of 'The Voice', who got engaged to the former No Doubt frontwoman in October, opens up about where he kept the ring while waiting for the right time.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton was paranoid about losing his engagement ring gift to fiancee Gwen Stefani because he kept it in his truck for a week before proposing.

The country star didn't know when he would pop the question to Gwen, but he knew he'd be near his truck when the moment arrived and so he stashed the ring away in a door compartment.

"I had that ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week," he tells DJ Bobby Bones. "And I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time."

"I'm digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, and I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.' "

"I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn't know when I would have the exact right moment, but thank God I didn't lose the ring."

Details about the ring and the proposal have been kept under wraps, but Shelton and Stefani confirmed the engagement in October. She shared a photo of herself kissing her new fiance as she showed off her engagement ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please!" she captioned the picture, adding a diamond ring and prayer hands emojis, while country singer Shelton reposted the image and wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!"

