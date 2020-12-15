Cher Hopes 'Vindictive' Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted and Jailed Post-Presidency

WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Instar Celebrity

Calling the POTUS 'the most vindictive person' she has ever witnessed, the 'Believe' hitmaker claims she will be 'dancing around' should he is put behind bars in the future.

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cher is urging U.S. lawmakers to prosecute Donald Trump and put him behind bars the minute he steps down as President in January (21).

Last month, Trump lost the general election to Democrat Joe Biden, who will replace him in the White House, but the current leader has made it clear he's not prepared to go without a fight, challenging election results.

A fierce opponent of the property tycoon, Cher insists that the businessman-turned-president should be prosecuted for turning Americans against themselves with his divisive politics. Telling The Guardian, she claimed, "People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies. I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV."

The legendary singer went on to say, "No, in my whole life, never. I pretty much disliked Bush when he started those wars, and I could say for a minute it was touch and go for hate. But the one thing I know is he loves America and Trump doesn't. I said if Trump cant be in the White House, he's going to burn it down."

"He's trying to block Joe (Biden) at every moment. He's the most vindictive person I've ever witnessed. I think he's fighting so hard because he's going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House."

Asked if she thinks prison could be in Trump's future, Cher adds, "I hope so." The "Strong Enough" singer also shared, "I'll be dancing around" that really happens.