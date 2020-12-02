 
 

Gigi Hadid Looks Back at Final Stretch of Pregnancy With Unseen Photo of Her and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Looks Back at Final Stretch of Pregnancy With Unseen Photo of Her and Zayn Malik
Instagram
Celebrity

The supermodel and her 'Pillow Talk' singer boyfriend welcomed their first child together in September, but are still keeping their baby girl's name a secret.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid is already walking down memory lane over her first pregnancy. Just over two months after she welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik, the supermodel looked back at the final stretch of her pregnancy by unleashing some unseen photos of her, and one of which captured a moment she shared with her singer boyfriend.

On Monday evening, November 30, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to post the throwback pictures. The first and the third snaps displayed her flaunting her baby bump in a form-fitting dress, while the second one saw the former One Direction member resting his head on her tummy. "August, waiting for our girl," she wrote in the accompanying message.

  See also...

Back in July, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid explained why she rarely shared much about her pregnancy on social media. During an Instagram Live session, she stated, "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friend," the sister of Bella Hadid continued. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus - that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Gigi and Zayn announced their baby's arrival on September 23. The "Pillowtalk" crooner was the first to break the happy news. Sharing a black-and-white photo of him holding their newborn's hand on Twitter, he stated, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful." His girlfriend, meanwhile, used Instagram to share, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

The two of them, however, are still keeping their baby girl's name to themselves.

You can share this post!

Hearing for Bill Cosby's Sex Assault Conviction Appeal Begins at Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Nikki Bella Congratulates Ex-Fiance John Cena for His Wedding: 'I'm Very, Very Happy for You'
Related Posts
Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell Back Halima Aden for Quitting Runway Over Religious Beliefs

Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell Back Halima Aden for Quitting Runway Over Religious Beliefs

Gigi Hadid and Baby Daughter Embrace Early Christmas Spirit With Festive Decorations

Gigi Hadid and Baby Daughter Embrace Early Christmas Spirit With Festive Decorations

Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Her Baby in First Mom-and-Daughter Selfie

Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Her Baby in First Mom-and-Daughter Selfie

Gigi Hadid Transforms Newborn Daughter Into Incredible Hulk for Family Halloween Photo

Gigi Hadid Transforms Newborn Daughter Into Incredible Hulk for Family Halloween Photo

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'