Gigi Hadid Looks Back at Final Stretch of Pregnancy With Unseen Photo of Her and Zayn Malik

Instagram Celebrity

The supermodel and her 'Pillow Talk' singer boyfriend welcomed their first child together in September, but are still keeping their baby girl's name a secret.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid is already walking down memory lane over her first pregnancy. Just over two months after she welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik, the supermodel looked back at the final stretch of her pregnancy by unleashing some unseen photos of her, and one of which captured a moment she shared with her singer boyfriend.

On Monday evening, November 30, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to post the throwback pictures. The first and the third snaps displayed her flaunting her baby bump in a form-fitting dress, while the second one saw the former One Direction member resting his head on her tummy. "August, waiting for our girl," she wrote in the accompanying message.

Back in July, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid explained why she rarely shared much about her pregnancy on social media. During an Instagram Live session, she stated, "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friend," the sister of Bella Hadid continued. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus - that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Gigi and Zayn announced their baby's arrival on September 23. The "Pillowtalk" crooner was the first to break the happy news. Sharing a black-and-white photo of him holding their newborn's hand on Twitter, he stated, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful." His girlfriend, meanwhile, used Instagram to share, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

The two of them, however, are still keeping their baby girl's name to themselves.