'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Makes Fun of Her and Husband Bryan Abasolo Divorce Rumors
The former 'The Bachelorette' star has reacted to rumors that she and Bryan are heading for divorce as the couple has been living apart in the last few months.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rachel Lindsay has assured that her marriage to Bryan Abasolo is still going strong. Finding herself entangled in rumors that she is heading for a divorce after spending months living separately from her husband, the season 13 star of "The Bachelorette" was quick to laugh off the swirling speculations.

The 35-year-old TV personality put a stop to the rumors during the Thursday, December 10 episode of the "Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin" podcast. Revealing that she and her husband would only live apart "until the spring," she jokingly said, "Everyone thinks we're getting a divorce."

Having moved to Los Angeles for work commitments in September while her husband stayed in Miami, Rachel admitted that their time together during the COVID-19 quarantine made living apart from him more tough for her. "If we didn't have quarantine and we were doing this, I would have been fine," she first shared.

"But just, I missed him so much. Just the little things, like waking up next to each other, being able to cook dinner - I don't even like to cook, but I did in quarantine - cooking for him, having a meal for him when he came home, playing board games," the TV personality continued. "Just that time, that intimacy is what I missed so much."

During the chat, Rachel also explained how quarantine affected their relationship. "Not taking away from what's going on in the world and just focusing on me and Bryan, it was the silver lining in all of this for us because I'm always gone," she elaborated. "So, it was like we're living this long-distance relationship and for the first time in our relationship, marriage, I was still and I was present."

"So for six months I was in Miami, we were together every single day, we got into this routine. And it can be a scary place because, as we see, a lot of couples didn't survive quarantine because you can't escape the relationship," she went on. "You have to face the reality of it - the good, the bad, the ugly. And it's definitely all those things. But for us, we just kind of got back to the basics."

"The Bachelor" alum, who got married to Bryan in August 2019, admitted that they were "almost dependent" on each other. "We've never had dependency in our relationship until quarantine, and we kind of liked it. I did. If you had told me, I would have said, 'No.' Experiencing it? Yeah."

