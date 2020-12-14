 
 

'LHH' Alum Brandi Boyd and Max Lux Expecting Third Child After Explosive Fight on IG Live

Just days after raising concern with their domestic dispute while they went live on Instagram, the former 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star reveals she's pregnant with her and her husband's third child.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brandi Boyd and Max Lux's bond is likely to become stronger now with an upcoming new addition to their little family. The couple is currently expecting their third child together, so the former reality TV star has announced.

On Saturday, December 12, Brandi took to Instagram to share the good news. Posting a video of a sonogram likely taken from her doctor's appointment, the expectant mom wrote in the caption, "I will never let you guys down." She added several hashtags, including #Baby3, #UsAgainstTheEvil and #WontBeEasyButAllMyFaithWillRemaininGod.

The baby news comes just several days after the couple raised concern following their domestic dispute on Instagram Live. The rapper could be heard threatening to kill his wife as he threw expletives at her. "I ain't your motherf***in' clumsy a**, goofy a** n***a b***h," Max said in the clip. "I'm not down for it. B***h, f**k you... You got that through your head yet? You got that through your head, b***h? I'm not with your program."

Max also told Brandi to "be outta here," while Brandi responded by screaming, "Never again will you beat on me." When Brandi asked someone to call 911, Max told her, "Call them yourself, b***h. Before I f**k you up... [Tell] Ronnie I beat you up, b***h. Oh, I'm gonna send you out on a good one." It's unclear whom Ronnie that Max referred to.

After the audio went viral, Brandi later defended her husband, assuring fans that she's okay despite the heated argument. "I am fine he didn't touch me I was choking him and fighting him all he did was verbal abuse me back I am sorry for going Live I did that to force us to take space knowing he wouldn't want to argue on Live please pray for my family the devil is attacking so strong," she wrote on Instagram.

Max also denied that he abused his wife, writing on his own account, "First off f**k y'all I ain't hit nobody u lame a** mnfs." He continued, "Second I'll pop s**t in my crib when ever the f**k I feel like 17 years old relationship eat a d**k chat n***as u wasn't here from jump so fall back."

"Everybody in my house safe every night suck a d**k looking for a story my chick ain't never had one black eye y'all baseless...," he went on claiming, before clapping back at his critics, "Ps eat a d**k u broke a** lame chat n***as."

