DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

The 'ROCKSTAR' spitter takes to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of his youngest daughter, who looks adorable in a white jacket and khaki pants, sitting on a baby car seat.

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby's new post about his daughter with his second baby mama, Latoia Danet, seemingly made his alleged girlfriend DaniLeigh and his first baby mama Meme feel some type of way. The singer shared some cryptic tweets after the rapper shared a gushing post of his youngest daughter.

It started after the "ROCKSTAR" spitter took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of his daughter sitting on a baby car seat. The baby looked adorable in a white jacket and khaki pants. She completed her style with a beanie and fluffy shoes. Seemingly not being able to handle the baby's cuteness, he wrote, "Bruh," alongside of face-palming emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

Following the post, DaniLeigh could be seen writing about leaving things to God. "If u meant to be in my life u will be.. I promise," she wrote on Twitter. "I do people right and && always jus do me .. God already wrote my life out .. I'm jus sitting back working hard to make him proud forreal." In a separate post, the "Levi High" added, "Live ya life for you."

DaniLeigh isn't the only one who appeared to respond to DaBaby's post. His baby mama Meme shared a screenshot of a tweet that read, "Yo mama b***h.... just incase somebody out there talking about me." She also warned someone, writing, "Them intentions/motives will be revealed... Be careful w. who you 'try' to play w." While the two didn't name-drop anyone, fans believed that their post had something to do with the Charlotte rapper.

Rumors that DaBaby was expecting a baby with a new woman emerged earlier this year after MeMe accused him of cheating on her and impregnating his side chick. Later in February, Latoia shared a picture of her baring her growing baby bump while putting her hand around it. She wrote alongside the photo, "Guess the cat's out the bag," tagging The Shade Room and DaBaby's Instagram accounts.

It didn't take long before DaBaby addressed the matter. In an Instagram video, he confirmed the reports, saying, "When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f***ing with me in any way, shape, or form."