Khloe Kardashian Slammed for Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Birthday Shout-Out for Son Prince

AceShowbiz - Even Khloe Kardashian's innocent remarks earn her criticism. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" landed in hot water after leaving a supportive comment underneath Tristan Thompson's birthday post on Instagram for his son Prince.

In the said post, the Cleveland Cavaliers player gushed over the 4-year-old birthday boy, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig. "Happy birthday Princey!!!" he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 12 alongside a slew of goofy photos of her and the toddler. "I'm soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy Loves you baby boy."

Upon noticing the adorable post, Khloe apparently wanted to show her support by leaving six heart emojis in the comment section. However, the sweet gesture didn't sit well with some naysayers who attacked the reality TV star for the comment. "Girl bye don't put [heart] under someone's son," one Instagram user blasted the 36-year-old.

Another critic wrote, "Let him b with his son without u." Someone else added, "girl get off here with that you never acknowledge this little fellow but got the nerve to be commenting now. You messy."

However, Khloe's fans didn't let the slander go too long as they rallied behind her. "Khloe comes from a pure and good space, the hearts were fine," one fan stood up for the Good American jeans founder, who shares daughter True with Tristan. Another person commented, "The child is family to her now- just stop with the negative drama and look into your life before you come on social media judging other people- enough now."

Alluding that nothing was wrong with Khloe's action, a fan added, "real woman also make sure all her man's children are by his side and that they are treated equally."

Khloe and Tristan were reported to be rekindling their romance in August following their February 2019 split over cheating scandals. "Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine," said a source. Another informant added, "She's so forgiving, and it's also hard to meet anyone else. She has a child with him and doesn't leave Calabasas, [California]."