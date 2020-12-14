 
 

Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Fund Legal Defense of Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

The 'Madea' creator and star is contributing to a GoFundMe page launched to help Kenneth Walker, who is sued by an officer for shooting his leg during the raid at Breonna's home.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry has provided Breonna Taylor's boyfriend with some financial backing. The creator and star of "Madea" film series franchise has reportedly donated $100,000 to fund the legal defense of Kenneth Walker, who has been sued by an officer for shooting his leg during the raid at his late girlfriend's home.

The 51-year-old movie mogul made the contribution on Sunday, December 13 on a GoFundMe page created for Kenneth. Through four separate transactions, the filmmaker made the fundraising effort surpass its original goal which was $100,000. He began by giving away $10,000, before following it up with another $10,000, an additional of $50,000 and a final $30,000.

The "Alex Cross" actor's donation came after Kenneth was sued by Jonathan Mattingly, one of plainclothes Louisville Metro Police Department officers who raided Breonna's home. Jonathan claimed to be shot in the leg by Kenneth, who was arrested with first-degree assault and attempted murder of a police officer charges. His charges, however, were dismissed on May 26.

Kenneth himself alleged that Jonathan and his fellow cops Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove entered his medical worker girlfriend's place without identifying themselves, prompting him to fire the warning shot. He is currently facing a lawsuit by Jonathan for assault, battery and emotional distress.

"It's outrageous for one of the men partially responsible for all that, to sue the man who endured it," a statement on his GoFundMe read. "The raid that killed Breonna Taylor was poorly conceived, nightmarishly executed, and hastily covered-up. The subsequent grand jury proceedings were farcical and staged. Daniel Cameron's statements were disingenuous, at best. Jon Mattingly's lawsuit is the nearly-unbelievable next step in this ongoing mockery of justice."

Tyler's aid for Kenneth came just days after he was unveiled to have paid $100,000 to cover the Los Angeles rent of his friend, disgraced pastor Carl Lentz. Prior to that, the star and director of "A Fall from Grace" did another charitable act by offering Thanksgiving giveaway to 5,000 families in Atlanta.

